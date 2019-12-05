Red Bank – Alice Lirley

December 2 – Hello everyone. The Thanksgiving holiday is over. With our tummies full of turkey and all the trimmings, we now head toward the Christmas holiday and then to the New Year celebration. It is sad that Christmas has become so commercialized for the buying of gifts. I wonder just how many people understand that our main focus should be to celebrate the birth of the Christ Child, Jesus, whom God sent into the world to teach us about His Heavenly Father and provide Everlasting Life to those who will believe on His Name.

The Red Bank Church Worship service opened with the singing of hymns led by Jake Hampton. The morning welcome was given by Gary Lirley. It was announced that Red Bank will provide a program of gospel music for the residents of HOTO next Sunday, December 8, at 2:00 pm. And, everyone was invited to stay after Church service to enjoy a bountiful Thanksgiving/Christmas meal together. Singing special music was Eloise Hallmark and Jeane Huff.

Jude 1-4, 20-25 was the focus Scripture for the morning message. Jude who was the half brother of Jesus and eventually a very devout follower of His, had great concern that there were those who were intentionally causing a great disturbance within the Church. As he said in verse 4, for there are certain men crept in unawares, who were before of old ordained to this condemnation, ungodly men, turning the grace of our God into lasciviousness, and denying the only Lord God, and our Lord Jesus Christ.

Like these early Churches, there are still some who seem to make it their life’s work to join a Church only to see how much confusion they can sow among other members with lies just to have their way or perhaps to gain a greater office position. I have witnessed this very thing happen, even for the reason of great jealousy within the heart. Jude listed some very needful ways that Christian’s can arm themselves against such disturbances that are meant to rip Churches apart and therefore halt the Saving effect of God’s Word. A Christian should build themselves up and be knowledgeable in God’s Word: Prayer is an essential for building a Christian’s faith that God is able to help in all circumstances: Having a Christ-like love for others is also needed. Jude said in verse 21-22, Keep yourselves in the love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life. And of some have compassion, making a difference. One thing for sure, as Jude wrote in verse 24 and the Apostle Paul wrote to the Churches in Ephesians 3, that God is able to exceed abundantly above all that we ask or think. And, to those who follow Him faithfully in the Holy Spirit, He will joyfully, present them, faultless before the presence of God.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley last week were Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley and Ralph Laughlin. Gary and I attended the Thanksgiving luncheon that HOTO gave for residents and their family members on Tuesday. Jeane had planned to go, but she fell ill and could not attend. Then on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, Gary and I decided since we had no company, that we would visit Maxine and have lunch with her. I don’t think she expected anyone to eat with her that day, but she seemed pleased, and we all enjoyed eating another great tasting Thanksgiving meal together. Gary and I received calls and text from our kids wishing us a Happy Thanksgiving holiday. They said they were enjoying theirs.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Spread the news that JESUS IS THE REAL REASON FOR THE CHRISTMAS SEASON.