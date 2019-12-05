ReachMORE Tour Launched by the Missouri Department of Agriculture

JEFFERSON CITY — Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and the leadership team from the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced tour dates for the second ReachMORE Tour.

Launched for the first time in 2017, the ReachMORE Tour will return to connect the Department’s decision makers with farmers, ranchers, agribusiness leaders and citizens directly.

“We want to be sure that when you call the team here at the Missouri Department of Agriculture, you have a face with the name you are calling,” said Director Chinn. “We lean more on our farmers and ranchers for feedback today than we ever have before. It’s important to us that we reach out to let our producers know who is working for them in Jefferson City and how they can help us serve them better.”

Director Chinn, Deputy Director Chris Klenklen and leaders of the Department’s five divisions will be touring the state to introduce themselves, visit with constituents, share important updates related to the Department’s MORE Strategic Vision and gather feedback on how they can better serve Missouri agriculture.

During the 2019-20 ReachMORE Tour, the Department will be sending representatives to the following meetings:

Dec. 2, 2019 – Soil & Water Districts Commission Meeting

Dec. 3, 2019 – MFA Annual Meeting

Dec. 6, 2019 – Missouri Livestock Symposium

Dec. 9, 2019 – Missouri Farm Bureau Annual Meeting

Jan. 11, 2020 – Missouri Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show

Jan. 27, 2020 – Missouri Soybean Association Annual Meeting

Jan. 29, 2020 – Missouri Corn Growers Association Annual Meeting

Feb. 11, 2020 – Missouri Pork Expo

July 9, 2020 – MO-AG Summer Meeting

Aug. 27, 2020 – Fischer Delta Research Center Field Day

Missouri citizens interested in providing the Department feedback online can visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov/surveys to find the 2019-2020 Customer Satisfaction Survey. To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, please visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.