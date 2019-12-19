Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

December 9 – Christmas and New Years is not far away now. Not sure what we’ll do about Christmas now. As long as my family is together and we can be with all of them is all I care about.

Well, Berta signed Walt up for a nurse from VA to come here three times a week to see him. And someone is supposed to come here once a week to make sure he takes a shower. And someone comes once a week to run errands and/or do housework. So with Meals on Wheels coming five days a week, it will be like “Grand Central Station” as people used to say.

Then Berta & Danny usually come sometime during the weekend and Candi & Jarred come by on the weekend sometime. I don’t know what we would do if we didn’t have someone to run errands for us the way we’re grounded. Except for the Meals, it’s done through the VA.

The nurse that’s been coming every other Monday won’t be coming now and I’ll miss her. We just got used to her coming and really like her. I really like the ones that come to run errands for us, too. They’re all nice people.

Walt had another appointment with the foot doctor in Iowa City this morning, so Berta and he are gone to that. The doctor will look at Walt’s big toe. It looks much better, but still hurts if he’s watching TV on the bed and when he goes to bed. I always tell him to take his sock off; then, it quite hurting.

Now his big toe on his right foot is getting red on the end, just the way the other one started out. He’s in good health, except for that and his short term memory.

It’s been dark and raining off and on all morning. The Weatherman said wind gusts will be up to 40 MPH this afternoon. It’s 11:30 a.m. and the limbs are really moving around on the row of big pine trees on the other side of the parking lot.

I was thinking about going down to the shed and looking for some specific things I want to find, but it would be too dark in there today. Anita got me a new Bible that’s got bigger print and writes in the language like we use and I really would like to have it back here so I can read it. I forget to look for it when I go to the shed. I need to make a list of what I need to look for.

I made a list of the Christmas cards I want to send and wrote what pictures I’m sending. So, of course, I can’t find my list now. So like me. I get so much mail and get everything else mixed up with it. I try to look at the mail and get rid of what I don’t want to keep, but it seems like there’s always at least one or two things in the catalogs I think I might order. I order more things now that I can’t go shopping.

I found out from the mailman that I can order stamps, so I had him bring me three books. He did a good job of picking them out. He got two different ones of the Christmas stamps and one of the winter berries. So, I should have enough to last me a while.

We had some little stuffed animal dogs in the back window of the car and over time, the sun has faded out their spots. They’re all white with black spots, except the biggest one is a black, brown, and white Beagle. I brought them in and used a big black marking pen and colored the spots to where they really show up again and colored the black part of the Beagle. Then I used red yarn and made them things that go around their neck like a collar, only ties in a bow on the back of their neck. And then I crocheted a red blanket to go under them so they will really show up in the back window again.

I guess I’ll wait until it quits raining to take them back out there. With the wind blowing like it is, and raining as well, it’s bound to be cold out there. Walt wore his good warm coat today. He’s getting so tired of all these doctor appointments.

Well, I guess I’ve said enough for this time so I will say “I trust you Jesus and I believe in Angels.”

Take care of yourselves and each other.

Bye, bye for now.