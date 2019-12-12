Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

December 2 – Well here we go into the last month of the year. Does it seem like it’s been a whole year since last December and Christmas? It sure doesn’t to me.

We had our Thanksgiving dinner on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. The first time we had a dinner here in the apartment, but because nearly everything we own being in the storage shed, we did have room here. Some of the family couldn’t be here. Anita’s husband Carl was sick and Lisa, Joe & baby Aren didn’t come because the baby’s doctor didn’t want him to be around groups until his shots had time to take effect. I still haven’t seen him in person, but Lisa sends me pictures. Looks like he’s gained some weight; his little face is filling out. Those who were able to come were Anita, Jared, Carrie and Zoie, with her boyfriend Braydon, Jacob, Cloey, River, and, of course, Walt and your’s truly (me). We got the entire dinner already cooked complete with a big pumpkin pie from HyVee and all we had to do was heat it up so it worked out just fine.

Jared and Carrie took off on Tuesday afterwards to West Virginia to spend the holiday there with his relatives. Jared’s dad, Terry, usually goes out there for Thanksgiving, too, I think. I don’t know if Zoie went.

River is 7 months old now and is crawling and getting around pretty good, so he kept us entertained. He sure is a heavy little chunk and looks healthy. Of course, he’s cutting teeth and gets fussy with that, but he did good. We couldn’t get a five generation picture because of Lisa not being here, but we took some with me, Anita, Jacob & River anyway.

We’ve been having a mixture of weather – rain, snow, thunder storms and one day the wind blew hard all day with gusts up to 50 and 60 MPH.

We’re sort of tired of turkey dinners. We ate it on Thursday and Friday from Meals on Wheels and again on Saturday and Sunday from our HyVee dinner. Then I think we had some more in the freezer from Meals on Wheels. Anyway, we’re tired. They’ve been bringing us some good balance meals. Today we even got ice cream.

Well, I think that’s about all I’ve got to say this time..

So I trust you Jesus and I believe in Angels. Take care of yourselves and each other. Bye Bye for now.