Paul Junior Fleetwood, 76 years old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away December 16, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, in Springfield, Missouri.

Paul was born on September 5, 1941 at home in Douglas County, Missouri near Evans, to Frank and Retha Fleetwood.

Paul was retired from the Navy and enjoyed fishing.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, step son Terry Joe, and grandson Tyler Rambo.

Paul is survived by his wife, Wanda (Cornelius) Fleetwood, one son Paul (P.J.) Fleetwood, Jr., three step sons Ted Fleetwood, Tim Cooley, and Rick (Guy) Fleetwood, three brothers Marvin Fleetwood, David “Bob” Fleetwood, John Fleetwood, all of Ava, Missouri and one sister, Gerelene McFarlin of Jacksonville, Florida; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

At Paul’s request, visitation and service will not be held.