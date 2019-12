Norva Strong, 93 of Ava, Mo. departed this life, December 11, 2019, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Funeral services are Saturday, December 14, at 2:00 p.m. at the Clinkingbeard Chapel, in Ava, Mo.

Visitation is Friday, December 13, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Missouri.

A complete obituary will appear next week.