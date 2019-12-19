Norva Imogene Strong

Norva Imogene Thurman Strong, 93 years, 2 months, 10 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed on to Heaven on December 11, 2019 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO with her loving family by her side.

Norva was born October 1, 1926 in Douglas County, MO to William Frank and Lydia Bird (Robertson) Thurman.

On July 26, 1947 Norva and Elmer Strong were united in marriage at Yelleville, AR and to this union they were blessed with four children, Lowell, Bill, Marsha, and Rhonda.

Norva began her career as an educator shortly after graduating high school. After student teaching for only two weeks she spent the next few years teaching at various one room school houses throughout Douglas County and then spent the remainder of her career teaching Junior High Science for the Ava Public Schools for a combined total of 33 years. After retirement she was a School Bus Driver for Ava Public Schools for another 17 years. She even became an EMT after retiring and worked for Cox Paramedics-Ava, helping out when needed.

Norva was a Christian and a member of Sweden Church. She and Elmer spent their lives serving their communities through their church and various clubs and organizations.

She loved to hunt, fish, and ride horses. Most anything in the outdoors with her family.

Norva was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Elmer in 1995, one son, Bill, one brother, Alva Thurman, three sisters, Naomi Twitty, Neva Vinson, and Zola Harrison

She is survived by three children and their spouses, Lowell Strong, Marsha & Mike Owens and Rhonda & Jack Wiley, 14 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Norva were Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Loftin Cemetery. Visitation was Friday, December 13th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor David Showalter. Memorials may be made to Loftin Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.