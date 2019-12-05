Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site Hosts Ozark Christmas Traditions Celebration Dec. 14

JEFFERSON CITY – Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site invites the public to see how the Boones and other residents of the Missouri Ozarks celebrated Christmas on the frontier from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec.14. Make a 19th century wreath or ornament, stroll the site’s lantern-lit paths and experience the site’s natural resources in winter.

The Boone home will be decorated for the season, and costumed interpreters will share stories of Christmas past. Readings of several 19th century Christmas stories will take place every hour, at the top of the hour, in the parlor of the Boone home. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather.

Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site is located 2 miles north of Ash Grove at 7850 N. State Highway V. For more information about the event, or for weather related cancellation information, call the historic site at 417-751-3266.