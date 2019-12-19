MU Extension Offers Free Events on Industrial Hemp Production

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Extension is offering free industrial hemp production workshops during the months of December and January.

MU Extension agronomist Greg Luce and agricultural economist Joe Horner will talk on growing industrial hemp and crop enterprise budgets. During the presentations at Marshall and Carrollton, Missouri Department of Agriculture representatives will give an overview of regulations and the process for applying to grow industrial hemp in Missouri.

Recent changes in federal and state laws have created renewed interest in growing hemp for fiber, grain and CBD oil, says MU Extension field specialist in agronomy Dhruba Dhakal. Industrial hemp was once a major fiber crop in Missouri, but production declined due to competition from other crops and increasing regulation of cannabis. The federal Controlled Substance Act of 1970 made it illegal to produce any form of the cannabis plant.

Producers who want to grow industrial hemp in Missouri must submit a written application and parcel maps to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. Application forms will be available after Dec. 16 at agriculture.mo.gov/plants/industrial-hemp. Dhakal suggests interested persons review MDA guidelines and create the required parcel maps before then. Growers also must complete a criminal history fingerprint background check within 30 days of application. MDA will begin accepting applications Jan. 2, 2020.

To register for a workshop, contact Dhakal at dhakald@missouri.edu or call one of the county extension centers listed below.

The workshop schedule is as follows:

Dec. 19, 2-5:30 p.m. MU Extension Center in Saline County, Marshall. Call 660-886-6908 to register.

Jan. 29, 2020, 1-4:30 p.m. MU Extension Center in Carroll County, Carrollton. Call 660-542-1792 to register.