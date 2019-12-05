MU Extension Hosts Forage Fertility, Livestock Nutrition Program

SQUIRES, Mo. — A Forage Fertility and Livestock Nutrition program was held on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Douglas County Livestock. The program was attended by 34 local producers from Douglas County and surrounding areas.

Presentations were given by Tim Schnakenberg, University of Missouri Extension Regional Agronomy Specialist, and Elizabeth Picking, University of Missouri Extension Regional Livestock Specialist. The session focused on understanding the importance of proper soil and forage nutrition to prepare for productive winter feeding and successful grazing the following year. Tips on how to meet the nutritional needs of livestock during fall and winter were also discussed.

