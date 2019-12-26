Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

December 16 – Mt. Zion Bible School’s basketball team went to Trinity Christian School in Hollister for a tournament on Thursday, Dec. 5. Three other teams participated. Our team members: Samuel Bruss, Jackson Berry, Luke Barton, Julian Allen, Greyson Jones, Austin Seewald, Colin & Jackson Fleming, Zen Rea, and Joseph Fleetwood. Their coach is Alex Fourman. Others attending from Mt. Zion were Dana Fourman, Sheena Mahan, James Cobb, Del Barton, Thomas & Roberta Bruss, Austin’s grandparents, and Greyson’s family.

M.Z.B.S. entered a float, “Beyond magical: The Miracle,” in the Seymour Christmas Parade Saturday evening. It was covered with 15 strands of lights and it won first place. Those who rode the float were Dalanie Petty (Mary), Samuel Bruss (Joseph), Austin Seewald, Julian Allen, Kylie Adams, Preston Akers, Greyson & Elliot Jones. Pastor Bob was the chairman of that project. Those who helped him build it were Adam & Genessa Freeman, Thomas & Roberta Bruss, Linda Murray, Bryan Jones, and James Cobb. Phyllis Arnold and Cinda Thompson provided food for the crew.

James Cox was the greeter for the Sunday morning worship service. Alex Fourman was the sound technician. Joy Ansen sang a solo. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “The Proclamation of Christmas” based on Luke 2:8-12. “The angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.” The Proclamation of Comfort – gloom apprehended, gladness announced. The Proclamation of Comprehension – all peoples, all periods, all population. The Proclamation of Conviction – ancestry, authentic, anointed, anticipated, absolute. The Proclamation of Confirmation – signs of humanity, humility and hardship.

The special song in the Sunday evening service was a vocal duet by Alex & Dana Fourman. Co-Pastor Cinda Thompson spoke on “The Prophecies of Christmas.”

Wednesday evening, Jesse Paxton led 3 Christmas carols. Testimonies were given by Delbert Murray, Lilah Sherman, James Cox, Donna Haynes, Judy Murray and Elliot Jones. Mary Thompson led in prayer. Pastor Bob gave a Bible Study on Ephesians 2:11-12, “Wherefore remember…”

The Mt. Zion Reporter is normally mailed every other month by the school secretary Lilah Sherman, but she is still on medical leave. So Barbara Uhles, Cinda Thompson, Joy Ansen and Norman Murray finished 350 of those on Wednesday.

December 20 – Several from Mt. Zion helped ring the bells at Walmart on Friday (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.): Pastor Bob, John Dale, Dennis Uhles, Earnest & Judy Murray.

Nearly 300 attended the annual Christmas Program at Mt. Zion Bible School Friday evening. A Student Prelude began at 6:30 p.m. Darrell Swearengin gave the invocation at 7 p.m. Cheryl Paxton directed the Preschool and Kindergarten songs and recitations by Lincoln Richards, Kyndall Pitts, Boston Brown, Sawyer Lehmann, Millie Allen, Preston and Selena Dannen, Dawson Fish, Vayda King, Jasper Lininger, and Jaci Johnson. Teachers Sheena Mahan and Questel Dannen helped with the preschoolers.

The Elementary Choir, directed by Dana Fourman, sang 3 songs. Those choir members were Kylie Adams, Preston Akers, Julian Allen, Luke Barton, Jackson Berry, Olivia Dannen, Josiah Fleetwood, Colin Fleming, Elliot & Greyson Jones, Dalanie Petty, Zen & Ziah Rea, Alayna & Emma Simon, Makynili & Mayci Wolfe.

The offertory was a guitar duet by Hunter Casey & Mason Hanger. Ushers were Adam Freeman, Rob Fleming, Thomas Bruss & Gaylerd Miller.

Then Jr. High / High School Choir sang 4 songs. Dana Fourman directed the 15 students: Ashlyne & Adeline Bradley, Reese & Hunter Casey, Sarah Esquilla, Marlee & Mason Hanger, Zoe Rea, Brenna Barton, Felicity Berry, Samuel Bruss, Cody Cook, Austin Seewald, Ethan Koch, and Landon Williams. Narrators were Alex Fourman, Reese Casey, and James Cobb. Accompanist was Cheryl Paston; and Alex Fourman provided technical support. Pastor Bob Thomspon Jr., gave the benediction. Free hot chocolate was served by Genessa Freeman and Sheena Mahan at the conclusion of the program.

Mt. Zion Bible School had a float in Ava's Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon. It was titled "Freedom Isn't Free – Bought by Christ, Bought by Soldiers." Students who rode the float were Luke Barton, Julian Allen, Colin Fleming, Kylie Adams, Dalanie Petty, Olivia Dannen, Josiah Fleetwood, Greyson Jones, Landon Williams, Preston Akers, Samuel Bruss and Austin Seewald.

Several from Mt Zion rode in the parade with the Ava Rural Fire Department: Delbert Murray, Elliot Jones, James Cobb, Sheena Mahan, Dad & Alex Fourman.

Jesse Paxton had the special song in the Sunday morning worship service. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached about “The Praise of Christmas” in Luke 2:13-14. “Suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace goodwill toward men.” The Praising Host. The Praise of Heaven. The Peace of Humanity: God’s goodwill is peace in the heart, in the home and in the hereafter!

J.R.Downer led in prayer for the Sunday evening service. Greyson Jones played a trumpet solo. Pastor Bob brought a Bible Study on the comparisons and contrasts in the second chapter of Ephesians.

The Mt. Zion Church of God (holiness) went Christmas caroling Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. at Ava Place and 6 p.m. at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center. Those participating included Pastor Bob, Cinda & Mary Thompson, Joy Ansen, Dana & Alex Fourman, Sheena Mahan, James Cobb, Jesse & Cheryl Paxton, Greyson & Elliot Jones, Brian Haynes, James & Debbie Cox, Dennis & Barbara Uhles (with her accordion), and resident Archie Ferguson. Then at 7:15 p.m., these joined others at Mt. Zion dining hall. Dana Paxton led carols and Delbert Murray led in prayer. Cinda Thompson gave the monthly mission reports and asked the blessing on the refreshments. Then the group packaged the treats for Sunday School.