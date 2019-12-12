Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

In recent Chapel services at Mt. Zion Bible School, Barbara Uhles had 2 lessons: “Give Thanks” and “God’s Christmas Gifts.”

Happy Birthday to Cheryl Paxton and Brian Haynes.

There were two special songs in the Sunday morning service at Mt. Zion Church of God (Holiness). First was a duet by Pastor Bob & Cinda Thompson. Then there was a song by the Arnold Family: Ron, Becky, Olivia, Juliana, Greyson, Elliot, McKenna and Kiersten.

Pastor Bob’s message was “The Problems of Christmas, Part 1” from Luke 2:1- “And all went to be taxed, everyone into his own city. And Joseph also went…unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem…and she brought forth her first born son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.”

The Taxing: a decree from Caesar, a duress by Cynneius, a duty of citizens. The Trip: absence of home’s serenity, awkwardness of hard conditions, accumulation of heavy circumstances. The Throng: no room for compassion, for comfort, or for Christ. Christmas did not eliminate all problems, but the eternal and greatest problem (sin) is answered.

Delbert Murray led the prayer time in the Sunday evening service. Norman Murray played a trumpet solo. Pastor Bob continued the Bible Study from Ephesians 2:5. “Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ (by grace are ye saved;) and hath raised us together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus: that in the ages to come he might show the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.” The riches of His Grace!

Several stayed after the Sunday evening service to help put up Christmas decorations in the church.

Phyllis Arnold led in prayer and Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Wednesday evening service. Pastor Bob’s lesson was from Ephesians 2:8-9. “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: not of works, lest any man should boast.” Salvation is the gift of God. It does not originate in the faith of the believer. This gift may be accepted through faith or rejected by unbelief.