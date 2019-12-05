Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

December 2 – Happy Birthday to Sheena Mahan and Greyson Jones. Joe Montague from Kansas City was a guest of Anna Cox in the Sunday morning Worship Service. Norman Murray sang a special song. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached from Psalms 95:1-6. “O come, let us sing unto the Lord…Let us come before his presence with thanksgiving…O come, let us worship and bow down: let us kneel before the Lord our maker.” A welcoming invitation, a worshiping invitation, a warning invitation.

Visitors Sunday evening included Kary & Martha Arender of Seymour and Katrina, Drew, Marissa & Ty Rehfeldt from Westfield, IN. Linda Murray read an original poem. The message, “Honoring God with Thanksgiving,” was led by Pastor Ishmael Gordon from St. Croix, Virgin Islands. Psalms 105:1-5, “O give thanks unto the Lord; call upon his name; make known his deeds among the people. Sing unto him…talk ye of all his wondrous works that he hath done.” Thanksgiving did not begin in America; it was important in the Holy Land in the Old Testament times. Thanksgiving is a call to rejoice and a call to remembrance. A thankful person is a happy person, as well as a singing person.

Jesse Paxton led the singing the Wednesday evening service and Debbie Cox led in prayer. Pastor Bob read I Corinthians 11:23-24. “The Lord Jesus, the same night in which he was betrayed, took bread: and when he had given thanks, he broke it and said, ‘Take, eat: this is my body which is broken for you: this do in remembrance of me.’” After he helped Pastor Bob serve communion, Brother Ishmael Gordon gave an uplifting benediction.

Pastor Bob has been helping as bus driver for Mt. Zion Bible School, and Cinda Thompson is filling in as part-time secretary in Lilah Sherman’s absence.