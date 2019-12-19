Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

December 17 –Although it was a bitter, cold day, it was a good day for worship, study and fellowship. We had several still on our prayer list, some improving and always many bereaved families. We are always thankful for His goodness to us.

Brother Charles made a loud announcement, It’s Coming. Of course, he was speaking about the coming of the Messiah, and read from Luke 1. He told the wonderful story of Mary and the baby she would have.

Last Sunday, Brother Charles spoke about us being the light of the world, in a time of darkness. A small light can make a big difference in total darkness, so we must always know how important our one light is.

After church, we enjoyed our Thanks/Christmas dinner, with lots of food and fellowship.

Thursday visitors of Jewell Elliott were Shaun, LeAnna, MaKayla, Logan, Nora and James Elliott. James also visited on Saturday.

Bill Johnson visited Harold and Kay Hutchison, Friday.

Harold and Kay Hutchison attended Grant Clements birthday party, Saturday afternoon.