Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

December 3 – It was a beautiful day to worship the Lord. We had many mentioned for prayer, the bereaved, those facing surgery, the lost and those alone at this time. We were blessed to have Sister Gladys Peak come with Brother Charles to play the piano.

Brother Charles spoke about all the headlines we see are about bad things, so how do we follow the scripture, 1 Thessalonians 5:18, “In all things give thanks, for this is the will of God.”

Jewell Elliott accompanied Shawn, LeAnna, MaKayla, Logan and Nora Elliott to the K.C. suburb home of Bonita and Floyd Winingham on Wednesday. They enjoyed spending Thanksgiving together and returned home Friday evening.

Company for Harold and Kay Hutchison, Saturday for lunch, was Kristy and Steven Tackett, Joplin, and Harlin Hutchison, West Plains. Others coming by were Kim and Danny Clements and Frank Denney.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown were in West Plains Tuesday to pick up Jadon from school break. They were in Springfield and toured Jadon’s favorite aquarium, did some shopping, then stopped back by for a visit with Paul.

Doug and Kristy Lansdown, Jadon and Kaley, West Plains, were hosts for their families on Thanksgiving. Kristy’s parents and grandparents, plus David and Casey Guerin and girls, Mt. Venon, Ronnie and Pat Lansdown, Ava. Some did Black Friday shopping while others relaxed and enjoyed being together.

Jeanne Cox and Haley Richards drove to Ozark Saturday to have a family get-together with Jackie.

Pat and Ronnie were back in West Plains, Monday, doing some shopping while having some auto repairs made.