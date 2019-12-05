MoDOT Says Several State Routes in Webster County to Close for Repairs 

The drain pipe replacement projects include Douglas County Route Z between Webster / Douglas County line and County Road Z-554 north of Dogwood

On Monday, Dec. 3, MoDOT announced that several state routes located in Webster County will close so crews can replace deteriorating drain pipes underneath the roads. At the designated date, roadways will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. each day.

The work schedule is as follows:

Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 9-10 ––Webster County Route B between Shiloh Road and Compton Hollow Road southwest of Marshfield;

––Webster County Route B between Shiloh Road and Compton Hollow Road southwest of Marshfield; Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 11-12 –– Webster County Route B between Compton Hollow Road and Mill Dam Road southwest of Marshfield;

Friday and Monday, Dec. 13 and Dec. 16 –– Webster County Route B between Mill Dam Road and Bunkerhill Road southwest of Marshfield;

Monday-Thursday, Dec 9-12 – Webster County Route V between Love Ridge Road and the Lick Fork Gasconade River north of Seymour;

Friday, Dec. 13, and Monday, Dec. 16 – Webster County Route V between Flint Hollow Road and Peters Drive in Wright County north of Seymour;

Tuesday, Dec. 17 – Webster County Route P between Route C and Nation School Road north of Seymour;

Wednesday, Dec. 18 – Webster County Route Z between Finley Creek and Olga Road south of Fordland;

Thursday – Friday, Dec. 19-20 – Douglas County Route Z between Webster / Douglas County line and County Road Z-554 north of Dogwood;

Friday, Dec. 20 – Webster County Route PP between Bobcat Road and Black Oak Road west of Fordland.

MoDOT says the roadways will be open at night and during weekends

Routes will close only where crews are set up working.

On Route B, crews will replace 11 drain pipes, over six working days.

Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zones, but will not be able to travel through the work zones

Drivers urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours are planned.