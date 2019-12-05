Missouri State Treasurer Announces Unclaimed Property List Items

JEFFERSON CITY – Santa checks his list twice and Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is reminding Missourians to channel their inner-Kris Kringle and check the Unclaimed Property list. Beginning Monday, Dec. 2, and continuing for 12 days, the @MOTreasurer official social media platforms will encourage Missourians to check the Unclaimed Property list by highlighting holiday – themed names and items in the database. All posts will use the hashtag #12DaysofUCP.

“Be sure to check ShowMeMoney.com for the ultimate deal—your money,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “My Office holds over $1 billion in Unclaimed Property and we want to return it to the more than five million account owners. I hope these social media posts will encourage Missourians to search the list and maybe find an unexpected holiday bonus.”

Some noteworthy items held in Unclaimed Property include an early edition of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, way more than five golden rings, vintage toys, and plenty of silver and gold. With 32 George Baileys, 16 Charlie Browns, and one Kevin McCallister, you never know who you’ll find on the Unclaimed Property list.

State law requires financial institutions, insurance companies, public agencies and other business entities to turn over unclaimed assets to the Treasurer’s Office. Most Unclaimed Property consists of cash from bank accounts, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned. It can also include uncollected insurance policy proceeds, government refunds, utility deposits, and wages from past jobs.

Treasurer Fitzpatrick currently manages over $1 billion in unclaimed assets in more than five million owner accounts. Unclaimed Property is waiting for one in ten Missourians, and the average return is nearly $300. Missourians can search and claim Unclaimed Property year-round at ShowMeMoney.com.