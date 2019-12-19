Missouri State Parks Announces 2020 Round for Outdoor Recreation Grants

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, DEC. 17, 2019 – Missouri State Parks announces the opening of the 2020 grant round for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Recreational Trails Program.

Land and Water Conservation Fund grants are available to cities, counties, public school districts and public universities to be used for outdoor recreation projects.

Recreational Trails Program grants fund public trail-related projects and are available to local and state governments, public school districts, public universities, private schools, for-profit and non-profit organizations and businesses.

“Access to quality outdoor recreation is important to the citizens of Missouri,” said Mike Sutherland, acting director of Missouri State Parks. “We are excited to provide communities with the opportunity to participate in these grant programs.”

For more information about either of these programs, to download the grant applications and to register for a grant application workshop, visit mostateparks.com/page/55065/outdoor-recreation-grants. For questions, contact grants management staff at mspgrants@dnr.mo.gov or call 573-751-0848 or 573-751-8661. Deadline to apply is Feb. 14, 2020.