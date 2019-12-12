Missouri State Highway Patrol To Participate In Project Blue Light

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the Missouri State Highway Patrol will again join members of Concerns of Police Survivors in paying tribute to fallen officers and showing support for law enforcement by participating in Project Blue Light.

Thirty-one members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol have given their lives in fulfillment of the Patrol’s mission of providing service and protection to Missouri’s citizens. In honor of those 31 troopers and the more than 600 other law enforcement officers in Missouri who have made the ultimate sacrifice while performing their duties, all troops and division offices will display blue lights during the 2019 holiday season. The display period started on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, and continues through Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

“It’s important to honor those law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, and those who continue to serve,” said Colonel Olson. “Project Blue Light is a way we can show our gratitude for past and present officers from all agencies across Missouri.”

