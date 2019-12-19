Missouri Corn Scholarship Applications Now Available

JEFFERSON CITY –– The Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council will be awarding seven deserving students $1,000 scholarships. Applications for the Missouri Corn Scholarship Program are now available for high school seniors and college juniors pursuing a degree in agronomy or related area of agriculture.

“Missouri Corn is proud to open our scholarship applications for 2020,” noted Dylan Rosier, a Missouri Corn board member and farmer from Mound City. Rosier has served on the organization’s scholarship committee for the past two years and is chairman for the 2020 program. “I’m always impressed with the quality of applicants that come out of our Missouri farms and rural areas. I’m sure this year will be no different.”

High school senior applicants must be Missouri residents from a Missouri farm or rural area. They must plan to attend a two- or four-year Missouri college or university and major in agronomy or agriculture-related field. The scholarship funds will apply toward the freshman year of college expenses for high school winners.

College applicants must also be Missouri residents from a Missouri farm or rural area, and currently a junior enrolled in a Missouri four-year college or university majoring in agronomy or agriculture-related field. The scholarship funds will apply toward the senior year of expenses for college winners.

“The scholarship program is a great way to help the next generation succeed in agriculture,” said Rosier. “In the industry today, fewer and fewer young people are returning to the farm or staying in agriculture. Missouri Corn is happy to assist our top assets, our Missouri farm kids, to do just that. We look forward to seeing what our next round of scholarship recipients will accomplish.”

Missouri Corn Scholarship applications are available for download at www.mocorn.org under the Resources tab. Interested students can also call the Missouri Corn office at (800) 827-4181 to request an application. Students must submit an application form, official high school or college transcript, and at least one letter of recommendation to the Missouri Corn office by Feb. 14, 2020, to be eligible.

The Missouri Corn Scholarship Committee will review the applications, and recipients will be notified by mail on or before April 15, 2020. This is the twenty-fourth year Missouri Corn Scholarships have been available. To learn more about Missouri Corn programs, visit www.mocorn.org.