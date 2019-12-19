Miss Merry Christmas 2019

Anchor Club was host to the annual Miss Merry Christmas contest held on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Ava High School campus. Miss Emaly Keyes, above left, was chosen as Miss Merry Christmas for 2019, with first runner up, center, Grace Key, and second runner up, Kenzie Cain, front right. Eleven contestants, each representing a different school organization, vied for the honor. The contestants, their organization affiliation, and talent presentation, were as follows: Rachael Elliott, band, vocal performance; Grace Key, concert choir, vocal and piano performance; Camryan Bishop, drama, vocal; Mackinley Goss, FBLA, violin; Kenzie Cain, FCCLA, sign language; Samantha Lawson, JAG, vocal; Laurynn Brooks, mixed chorus, vocal; Emaly Keyes, National Honor Society, magic presentation; Lauren Theridge, TREND, saxophone; Kaylen Gramlich, Tri-M, trombone; and Clara Sicilia, FCA, falcon presentation. Judges for the competition were Amy Lumley, Kati Burkdoll and Deevala Miles.

