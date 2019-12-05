Middle School Lady Bears Putting Up Points

The Ava Middle School Lady Bears basketball team has kicked off their season, having played five games as of Tuesday, Nov. 26. Both teams participated in the Mountain Grove Tournament where the 7th-grade Lady Bears finished in 5th place bringing home one win and two losses.

Inclement weather pushed the tournament back to the following week and the 8th grade Lady Bears were not able to finish the tournament in its entirety. They did finish with two wins and one loss.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Lady Bears hosted their first home game against West Plains. Both teams fell short to the Lady Zizzers with scores of 12-19 (7th Grade) and 18-33 (8th Grade).

The Lady Bears then traveled to Houston on Friday Nov. 22 but came up short against the Tigers. The 7th-grade team was mis-matched as Houston filled their roster with 8th-grade athletes because of a player shortage.

That game ended with the Tigers ahead, 24-12, while the 8th-grade game resulted with a 51-25 loss for the Lady Bears.

7th Grade

Mtn. Grove Tournament:

Paris Henry 28

Matilynn Goss 4

Alexis Emrick 2

Mariah Premer 2

Faith Lane 2

Vs. West Plains:

Paris Henry 10

Alexis Emrick 2

Vs. Houston:

Paris Henry 8

Alexis Emrick 4

Mariah Premer 2

8th Grade

Mtn. Grove Tournament:

Chloe Barnum 18,

Savannah Belcher 18,

Zoey Strong 10,

Dailyn Stanifer 6,

Mallory Melton 2,

Maggey Potter 2,

Deandra Huff 2

Versus West Plains:

Savannah Belcher 10

Chloe Barnum 8

Versus Houston:

Chloe Barnum 8

Mallory Melton 6

Dailyn Stanifer 4

Savannah Belcher 2

Makinzi Parsons 2