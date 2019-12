The Ava Middle School Bears faced the Houston Tigers Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, and both teams had successful wins.

The seventh-grade team won with a final score Ava 34, Houston 15. Leading scorers were Isaac Dalton with 14 points, followed by Hunter Adams, 9 points.

Eighth -grade claimed their first victory this season with a final score of Ava 32, Houston 23. Leading scorers were Zach Breashears with 8 points; Rylin Dickson, 8 points.