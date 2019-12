On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the eighth-grade Ava Bears faced Cabool in a close contest, but in the end, the Bears fell short by one point with a final score of Ava 36, Cabool 37. Leading scorers for the Bears were Rylin Dickson with 13 points, and Junior Cazares, with 6 points.

The 7th-grade team triumphed and recorded a win over Cabool with a final score of 46 – 18. Leading scorers were Isaac Dalton, 19 points, and Devon Sawyer, 8 points.