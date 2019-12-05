Mermelstein Named Interim State Public Defender

(COLUMBIA, MO) – The State Public Defender Commission has named Greg Memelstein interim director of Missouri’s public defender system.

Mermelstein replaces former director Michael Barrett, who resigned to take a new job in New York. Mermelstein will serve until a permanent replacement is selected.

“The legislature wisely made the public defender an independent department of state government in order to protect the rights and liberty of people accused of crimes,” Mermelstein said.

“Whether it’s fighting wrongful convictions or opposing illegal fees imposed on poor people, public defenders stop government overreach and uphold everyone’s constitutional rights,” Mermelstein said. “I’ll seek to ensure that work continues.”

Mermelstein has been with the public defender system since 1990. He most recently served as deputy director and general counsel.