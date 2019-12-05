MDC Reports November Firearms Deer Harvest Ends with 178,936

Top harvest counties were Franklin, Texas, and Callaway.

JEFFERSON CITY – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 178,936 deer during the November portion of fall firearms deer season, Nov. 16- 26. Of the 178,936 deer harvested, 91,420 were antlered bucks, 17,237 were button bucks, and 70,279 were does.

Top harvest counties were Franklin with 4,008 deer checked, Texas with 3,734, and Callaway with 3,369.

Last year hunters checked 200,738 deer during the 2018 November portion of firearms deer season with 103,582 being antlered bucks, 20,040 being button bucks, and 77,116 being does.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/

For harvest summaries from past years, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-harvest-reports/deer-harvest-summaries

MDC reported six firearms-related hunting incidents during the November portion of the firearms deer season with four being self-inflicted, one non-fatal incident involving a shooter and victim, and one fatal incident involving a shooter and victim.

Deer hunting in Missouri continues with archery deer hunting from Nov. 27 through Jan. 15, 2020. The late youth portion of firearms deer season runs Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 6-8. Lastly, the alternative methods portion will run Dec. 28 through Jan. 7, 2020. Learn more about deer hunting in Missouri at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer or from MDC’s 2019 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/2019FDT.pdf