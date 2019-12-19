MDC Names Medlock Regional Administrator in Ozark Region

Medlock will lead regional operations to deliver on conservation strategic priorities and performance measures.

WEST PLAINS – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has named Mountain View native Sarah Medlock as the new regional administrator to lead regional operations in the Ozark Region, including delivering on strategic priorities and performance measures for the region.

Medlock will also oversee regional public resource management, private land, community conservation, regional planning, recreations use, infrastructure maintenance and repair, and regional business operations and compliance. The regional administrator also coordinates with other MDC branches, including protection, science, education, and communications.

Medlock’s 15-year career with MDC has been split between the agency’s Forestry and Private Land Services divisions. During her time with MDC, she has been involved with public and private land management. She has worked with professional timber harvesters to accomplish management goals on public land and Tree Farm standards on private land. Medlock has also performed duties in various aspects of wildfire suppression, both in Missouri and in other states. Medlock received a bachelor’s degree in wildlife conservation management from Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University).

The Ozark administrative region of the Missouri Department of Conservation encompasses Carter, Dent, Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Pulaski, Ripley, Shannon, Texas, and Wright counties.

MDC has eight regions across the state and each region will be led by a regional administrator. All eight regional administrators report directly to the assistant deputy of resource management in Jefferson City to ensure regional operations also remain coordinated at the statewide level. Regional administrators will transition into their new role in December with the final organizational roadmap to be completed by July 1, 2020.