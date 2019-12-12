Looking Backwards

25 years ago
- The Ava Lady Bears took home the first place trophy from the Cabool Tournament. Team members include: Tobi Stover, Christa Heath, Jayme Barnes, Mindy Atchison, Beth Greene, Holly Hunze, Angie Metscher, Jamie Lamb, DeAun Gray, Melissa Donley, Heather Breeding, and Laura Strong.
- Nine people were treated by paramedics at the scene of a three-vehicle chain reaction accident.
- The month of December has been proclaimed “Love Lights A Tree” month in Ava.
- Shorty Robertson visited by phone with Joe Crank. They had a nice visit talking about old times.
- Marceline Hudson, Maxine Lathrom, Russell and Ellie Doran, and Raymond and Betty Doran met Saturday for their annual Christmas breakfast at the Village Inn.
- Mrs. Paulene Wallace had surgery on her hand.
- This year’s Miss Merry Christmas Pageant contestants include Holly Bloomer, Rosemary Dickinson, Lucy Gooden, Crystal Hartin, Kelly King, Beth Kramer, Brandy Lakey, Jacqueline Meyer, Stephanie Ross, Tory Rutledge, Shawna Sisco, Brooke Strong and Heather Sweeney.
- Better health is wished to David Burnett.
- Loren Donner announced the sale of the local H&R Block office to Lowell McCullough, of Ava.
- A Birdwatching video for beginners is now available at the Douglas County Library.
- Ava Public Schools held a school bus evacuation drill to show the students how to exit the bus from the rear emergency door, should the need arise.
- Congratulations to Jimmie and Bertha (Graham) Carroll of West Plains who are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
- Eva Garrison visited her daughter, Edna Lawson, during Edna’s lunch break at the community hospital where she works.
- The city of Ava, Missouri will hold a public hearing in the basement of the Ava Community to discuss the past performance by the city in carrying out the city’s 1993 water system improvement project.
- 56 million marijuana plants were eradicated by law officers during the 1994 marijuana growing season.
- The Ava City Council approved the purchase of a new IBM computer system to replace the system that has been operating since 1987.
- Two local men were sentenced to terms in the Missouri State Penitentiary for drug charges.
50 years ago
- The Federal Reserve Board and the Institute of Life Insurance estimate an average net worth of $11,000 per Douglas County family.
- Missouri Attorney General John C. Danforth will be guest speaker at the annual Tri-County Extension Council dinner meeting on Friday.
- Members of Boy Scout Troop 168 took a 10 mile wilderness hike in Ozark County.
- Sgt. Willie David Andrews, 21-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Vernie Andrews, was recommended for the Solider Medal for heroism while serving with the 44th Artillery in South Korea.
- Miss Sandra K. Stewart became the bride of George L. Brown of Dekalb, IL at the First Baptist Church.
- Mrs. Claude Hubbard had her three children and members of their families as guests in her home on Thanksgiving Day when she entertained with a turkey dinner at noon
- Mrs. Mona Decker was appointed to the office of district deputy grand matron of the 46th District, of the Grand Chapter of Missouri, Order of the Eastern Star.
- Sandra Sheryl Turner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Turner of Squires, has been selected to perform with the school of the Ozarks Wind Ensemble.
- Three area officials of the Federal Land Bank, JC Crider, CE Letsinger, and Bob R. Chasteen, attended the annual stockholders meeting in St. Louis.
- Norwood Speight received a certificate recognizing his 25 years service in the rural electric program of Missouri.
- Ava’s high school and cadet bands will be participating in three holiday parades this season: Mansfield, Branson, and Ava.
- Lawrence Ray Stillings, a former employee of Callaway Oil Company, has purchased Haynes Sinclair Service.
- Ava’s three Junior High basketball teams defeated the three Gainesville teams this week.
- A stretch of Route 5 south of Ava now has expanded shoulders to give motorists about 30 feet to recover control when their vehicle leaves the pavement.
- L.O. Dickison, who was struck by a car on the Ava square, is reported in satisfactory condition after undergoing surgery.
- John Lipscomb, a Drury College student, managed to escape from his blazing apartment.
- Howell County officers are in search of Mannie Collins, in connection with the shotgun shooting of his brother-in-law. Collins is believed to be armed with the shotgun and is considered dangerous.
- The Ava High School chorus made two appearances the week of Thanksgiving: first for Chastain’s Nursing Home residents and second for the Ministerial Alliance Thanksgiving Assembly at the high school.
- Fred L. Luallen, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Luallen of Ava is serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt at Mayport, FL.
- Mrs. Nan Cope and son, Randal, were Thanksgiving dinner guests of her father, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Griffin.
- James Coday, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. F. Coday of Willard, was entertainment director for a ball given recently by California Governor Ronald Reagan.
- Boy Scout Troop 168 is collecting repairable toys. The scouts will repair or repaint the toys and distribute them to needy children.
75 years ago
- Seaman Jason Paul Prock, stationed at the Farraguy, Idaho naval base is dead and Franklin Treat of Thornfield, is in the veterans hospital as the result of a fire which destroyed the ancient Ava hotel.
- Private Charles Liles of Mansfield was awarded the bronze star medal for heroic action on D-day in the Normandy Invasion.
- Mr. and Mrs. Frank Brown announce the birth of an eight and three quarter pound boy.
- Luther Curtis has been sick with the flu and throat infection, but is now feeling better.
- Instead of burning leaves this time of year, thus destroying soil value, it is better to make them compost for use on gardens.
- Mrs. J. J. Berry entertained with a birthday party in compliment to her son, Jimmy Joe, who was celebrating his seventh birthday.
- Miss Julia Wallace, teacher of the third grade in the Ava schools, was able to return to work after suffering a week’s illness.
- Mrs. Glenn Story hosted the Le Bon Vivant club for their regular fortnightly meeting.
- First Class Seaman Millard Gott surprised his brother and sister, Wallace and Mabel, at the high school building when the siblings arrived at school.
- Mrs. Campbell was a dinner guest of Mrs. Tressie Simpson.
- Mr. and Mrs. Ranse Ferrell and their son and his wife, went to Springfield to attend the funeral of Mrs. Ferrell’s father, Mr. Ellis.
- Miss Lois Carley and her pupils at the Coble school are preparing a program for Christmas. The patrons of the district are invited.
- Fighting with the famed 361st Infantry regiment of General Mark W. Clark’s Fifth Army in Italy are three Douglas County boys, PFC Kenneth E. Barnes of Roy, Sergeant Kenneth E. Thomas of Ava, and Sergeant Cecil E. Sympson of Buckhart.
- Ration Reminder: Sugar stamps 30, 31, 32, 33, and 34 are each good for five pounds indefinitely.
- Violent earthquakes may be helping the bombs of American B-29 Superfortresses do a job of smashing Japan.
- Erma Lee Hicks, who is taking Cadet Nurse training in Springfield was the guest Sunday of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Hicks.
- Virgil and Cora Prock, the Eslinger family and Aunt Mary Prock attended a birthday dinner for May Prock’s daughter, Gertrude.
- Mrs. Sallie Carter is still bedfast.
- Boise Taber returned home from seven weeks corn picking in Iowa.
- Ray Deaver has returned to duty.
- The Highway Patrol says when your car skids, always turn the front wheels in the same direction the rear end swings and accelerate slightly. Do not jam on the brakes.
100 Years Ago
- There will be a pie supper at the Opera House given by the Ava High School Athletic Association. All ladies requested to bring pies and all gentlemen bring plenty of currency.
- During school assembly, Mr. Votaw gave a talk on tuberculosis.
- Charley Edwards and Ewing Loftis are going to Springfield to get the army trucks that were furnished for state road work.
- Mrs. J. D. Scott who is teaching at Manhattan, KS, spent Thanksgiving with her husband.
- Souvenir pamphlets, expressing France’s appreciation for the valor of the U.S. Army in the world war, were passed out to all soldiers.
- At the regular December meeting of the Royal Neighbors of Ava, officers were elected for 1920.
- The St. Louis Republic was bought out by the Globe-Democrat and ceased publication with its Thursday edition last week.
- John Bridges, popular mule buyer, was in the city this week and bought several mules.
- Consular Agent Jenkins, Pueblo, Mexico, has been released from imprisonment on the charge of conniving with the bandits who recently kidnapped him and held him for $150,000 ransom.
- A car load of west bound freight derailed near the Mansfield overhead bridge at midnight.
- M. D. Robertson, prominent farmer and citizen of Squires, was in the city this past weekend.
- Dr. J. Boyd of Sarcoxie shipped a boxful of white mice to Philadelphia to be used in the manufacture of pneumonia serum.
- There are 238,250 automobiles in the state at the present. This is an increase over last year’s 50,210.
- The new city-owned light plant at Seymour raised its price to 20 center per kilowatt, with a minimum of $1.50 per month and $2.00 for business houses.
- Mr. and Mrs. Frank Lacy and two children of Soverign Sask, Canada, arrived here and will spend the winter at the home of Mrs. Lacy’s mother, Mrs. B. V. Morris.
- Mr. and Mrs. H. C. McFarlin are proud parents of another fine girl. Both mother and babe are doing nicely.
- Heartburn is a symptom of indigestion. Take a dose of HERBINE in such cases. The pain disappears instantly.
- E. C. Platt and E. H. Strong went to Ava and stopped in Cowskin creek to see how deep the water was. This did not satisfy them, so they stopped again as they went home.
- Sherman Ellison started Friday for Oklahoma where he has rented a farm. He is moving there on account of his health.
- A very pleasant surprise was given Lon Klineline when sixty-five friends and neighbors celebrated his 54th birthday.
- The first zero weather of the season was registered by thermometers here this week.
- There was a singing at the home of Mrs. E. M. Wallace last week.
- Howard Hitchcock & Sons shipped 37 dozen brooms. This was their largest shipment of brooms made at any one time so far.
- John Edge who lives 2 1/2 miles north-east from Ava will have a public sale at his farm on December 15, preparatory to moving to Texas.
125 Years ago
- Cyrus Leland, chairman of the Republican state central committee, is an avowed candidate for United States senator to succeed Senator Martin.
- I. K. Bay, who was helping a posse of officers run down some horse thieves, was murdered by some of the gang.
- Herr Krupp, head of the great gun making firm, has given 5,000 marks for the construction of a Protestant church at Essen, the center of a large Catholic population.
- The new flouring and saw mills of Hickman & Co. at Montauk, were destroyed by fire last night. Loss, $10,000; no insurance.
- Sixteen men are engaged in a contest of endurance; a prize of $500 being offered to the one who keeps awake the whole week.
- If you want to attend a thorough practical, cheap school, with Common School, Normal, Didactic, Commercial, Art and Music Course, investigate the advantages of the Ava Normal School and Business Institute.
- J. M. Adams will buy your County warrants, State fees, Sale notes and School bonds.
- We were in error last week in stating Judge Spurlock was putting in a stock of drugs. The stock of drugs are being put in by Dr. M. H. Osborn.
- The 7 year-old son of Sheriff Hancock has been lying sick with pneumonia fever for the past two weeks.
- Rev. H. Overing, of Cold Springs, called the Herald to have his paper changed to Thornfield.
- The following committees have been appointed to look after the various work pertaining to the Christmas tree: Finance Committee, Executive Committee, Committee on Arrangement, Committee on Decoration, Committee on Receiving Presents.
- The last session of the Fifty-third congress assembled last week. After the usual formalities and reading of the president’s message, the death of Representative Wright of PA was announced and the house adjourned as a mark of respect to his memory.
- The supreme court handed down a decision granting R. S. Osborn, secretary of state, convicted of libeling Cyrus Leland, a new trial.
- It is the business of the newspaper editor to “make a long story short.” – Texas Siftings
- “The Co-Operative Brotherhood” is the name of an organization now being formed by a number of Missourians of a socialistic mindset.
- Eight football players have died from injuries received while at play so far this season.
- Rev. Conrad Haney eloped with Mrs. George W. Brandt, wife of the manager of the Price Baking Powder company. Haney left a wife and four children in destitute circumstances.
- A dynamite explosion occurred in Hull, near Ottawa, Quebec. Four men and a boy were killed and several were wounded.
- Wright county has five banks.
- The farmers of Caldwell county have started a mutual fire insurance company.
- T. H. Hood of Walker, Vernon county, is 49 years of age and has never given or taken a note or served on a jury.
- Only two more weeks of school.
- Don’t forget that Thrasher, on the South Side, keeps everything kept in a first class restaurant, such as nuts, candies, oranges, lemons, bananas, and canned goods.