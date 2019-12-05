Looking Backward

25 years ago

Tonight the Ava Elementary Christmas Program, “Surfin’ Santa” presented by the 3rd grade class, and “An All-American Christmas” presented by the 4th grade class will be held in the high school gym.

Dogwood Church of the Nazarene was the grand prize winner in Saturday’s Ava Christmas Parade with their float entitled, “Christmas Songs Heard Around the World.”

Rock musician Addison Steel brought his drug-awareness program to Plainview R-8 School on Monday.

The Girdner “Wild Meat” supper will be Saturday evening.

Boy Scout troops 68 and 71 received CPR training, with a total of 30 youth participation.

The Wasola 4-H Club called on Minnie Terry and sang carols for her. She had some Halloween treats left over and she gave it to them.

Louise Landers celebrated her 105th birthday on Dec. 2.

Will H. and Clara Havens celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.

There are two Michael Hamptons living in the Ava area. Michael L. Hampton was listed in the court report last week, not Michael Ray Hampton.

Douglas County Livestock Division took 1st place in the “Fantasy” division in the Ava Christmas parade with their float “Eight Maids A Milkin’.”

Erma Cudney visited Mr. and Mrs. Ebb Pruiett last week and picked up a bird feeder Virgil had made.

The Ava Bears Basketball team took 3rd place in the Forsyth Tournament. Team members are Jared Coberly, Heath Turner, Casey Owens, Matt Wade, Justin Baxter, Michael Harvill, Brandon Ellison, Paxton Lovan, Shannon Pruiett, Martin Hodges, Nick King, Aaron Dalton and Josh Strong.

Ava Bowl hosted the first Turkey Seasonal Bowling Tournament in which 100 bowlers participated.

Myrtle Hicks had a surprise visit from a friend from Chelsea, Michigan.

The Museum will host a select band and select choir this Saturday. The community is invited to attend.

The movie, “A Father For Charlie” showing on CBS, was written by Ava native Hilde (Haden) Yelin.

The children of Clarence and Doris Singleton had their annual Christmas weekend in the home of Faye Krider in Camdenton, Mo. There were 37 present.

50 years ago

Ten students named to Honor Roll of Distinction are: John Davis, Donna Lynn Roberts, Carolyn Spurlock, Lu Ann Hendrix, Regina Irby, Jo Etta Harnden, Hilda Haden, Bob Pettit, John Klineline, and Randy McFarlin.

Mrs. Russell Walker was hired by the Ava School board as a 6th grade teacher.

A school bus loaded with children rammed into the rear of a stopped car when its brakes failed.

The Missouri State Highway Commission announced its 1970 oiling program will practically eliminate gravel road on Missouri’s state highway system.

Howard Hale and Arliss Ray Stillings have been selected to perform with The School of the Ozarks Wind Ensemble.

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Morris and sons and Mr. and Mrs. Ken Williams and three children of Kansas City were here deer hunting.

Mrs. Carrie Murphy visited Ruby Shanks, who had surgery at the Columbia hospital.

Doin Uhlmann bagged an 11-point, 170 lb field dressed deer.

At our house, we’ve found the best way to serve turnips: seldom.

Mr. and Mrs. Cloine Pettits hosted the November meeting of the Ava Pitch Club.

Bounties on coyotes in Ozark County amounted to $705.

Nine men attended the first basic 2-week sawing course, conducted by the School of Forestry and the Extension Division of the MU-Columbia.

Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Letsinger, Mansfield, announce the approaching marriage of their daughter, Nita Nadine, to Pvt. Alvin L. Barnes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lorel Barnes of Ava.

Mr.s and Mrs. Lee Roy Engelhardt and family moved Saturday to Brownbranch, the Bosie Taber farm.

The Todays Club met at the home of Mrs. Louis Herd with 8 members and 3 visitors in attendance.

Mrs. Dan Givens and baby daughter, Laura Geneva, are staying a few days with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Junior Huff.

Mr. and Mrs. Jack Arnet went on a sightseeing trip to Rockbridge last week.

Mr. and Mrs. Van Hall were in Cabool Wendesday night attending a supper given by their oil company, Phillips 66.

Chastain’s of Highland (IL.) is the fifth home in the Chastain group with other homes in Ava, Lamar, Buffalo and Des Peres, Missouri.

Attendance at Mt. Tabor Sunday school and church was 50.

Mr. and Mrs. Orville Hale were in Ozark Monday to see their doctor.

The Ava Cub Scouts will hold a rummage and bake sale Saturday in the basement of the former Ava Dry Goods.

Hickory County agent Roy Harman arrested four people – two men and two women – for deer poaching and the result was a $250 fine and a jail term.

Mrs. Don Young returned to her home in Pontiac, MI after spending two weeks with her sister, Mrs. Jack Page.

Gospel singing will be held at the Noble General Baptist Church on Sunday.

75 years ago

Corporal Gorman E. Dye Jr., of Ava, gunner on a B-24 bomber was assigned to the airplane piloted by Ernest Kyle, formerly of Ava.

Sergeant Howard Pettit, having served two years in the U.S. Army, returned to Ava for Thanksgiving. He received an honorable discharge due to an ear ailment which he had prior to entering the service.

Mrs. D. W. Gott was taken to the Springfield Baptist hospital via Clinkingbeard ambulance for treatment for a broken leg.

Charles Donald Holman, 18, formerly an Ava resident, committed suicide. He was scheduled to report at Jefferson Barracks, St. Louis, for physical examination for military service.

Mrs. Vernon Jackson entertained the members of the Merry Matrons club in her home. During the evening the ladies played pinochle. Refreshments were served from the card tables to the 8 members present.

Mrs. Martha Hayes of Melbourne, AR arrived in Ava and will spend the winter with her daughter, Mrs. E. H. Cooper and her family.

Miss Beatrice Bender, who was celebrating her seventeenth birthday, entertained 12 of her friends in her home.

Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Sivils announce the arrival of a new daughter, Brenda Lou.

Members of the Saints Church met for all day Thanksgiving at the church. Dinner was enjoyed at noon. Pastor D.A. Fuller was in charge of services.

Cubans saw their first snow when boxes of it were flown all the way from new Hampshire to Havana last winter.

Mr. and Mrs. O.A. Atteberry held an evening Thanksgiving dinner in their home. Seated for the festive meal were Mrs. Lyle Ross and daughter, Dixie, Mrs. Virgil Kester and son, Gary, Mr.s and Mrs. Gary Vernon and two daughters, The host and hostess, their daughter Ann and their son, John Francis.

The Ava Bears will meet Rogersville in a double header tonight. The Bears are seeking their third win of the season, having broken even in the four games they have played.

Senator-elect Forrest C. Donnell may be delayed going to Washington D.C. in January due to 84 uncounted Sullivan county absentee ballots.

Services were held at Adventist church for Delma Lorene Downs, infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lindell Downs of Ava.

Dear Sirs: I am writing in regard to the item in the Douglas County Herald that Private Leslie G. Wrinkles was married to Miss Viola Berry. It is a mistake. I wasn’t married to her.

Playing at the Avalon: Youth Runs Wild. You will be amazed at what is happening to our Young mean and our Young women. Not sensational, but true.

100 Years Ago

The 5th and 6th grades are preparing a short play “The Imps and the Children” which they expect to give in the high school auditorium next week.

A farmer had to pay a $59 fine due to a drowning rat in one of his high-priced cream bottles.

The American-born wife of Viscount Astor was elected to the British Parliament. She succeeds her husband and will be the first woman to sit in Parliament.

Eleven persons of Ava filed income tax returns for 1918.

There will be a meeting of the Democratic ladies in Cabool. Ava held a similar meeting at which 3 women were present and 3 were represented by proxy.

The factory shipped a 1000-case car load of tomatoes to Wichita, Kan.

A rural mail carrier of Ava, Sam Heard, received a $150 pay increase due to a recent law enacted by Congress. His annual salary will now be $1674.

Jacob Wimmer is putting a roof on his silo because he doesn’t like digging feed out of the snow.

Thanksgiving passed off quietly and no one in the immediate vicinity was killed by hunters.

Corn sold for $1.72 per bushel at Buddy Harley’s sale.

Notice is hereby given that I will not be responsible for debt contracted by my wife. John Lathrop.

Arthur Glass who has been visiting with home folks in Ava for the past month departed for Bakerfield, CA, for the winter.

C.P. Anderson of Granada went to Springfield to attend the funeral of his uncle, Dr. O.L Peak.

The tractor demonstration has been postponed owing to the illness of the Avery expert.

Geo. Hopewell hurt his leg last week while crossing a fence.

Owing to the smallpox scare in the Victory community, prayer meeting was called off.

Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Upshaw are not living in Buckhart and are prepared to serve meals or keep travelers over night.

Marion Burke fell while trying to catch a mule and has been confined to his home with a lame back.

The Stony Point school teacher go married Thanksgiving. Nice for him to have someone to fix his lunch basket to take to school.

Be good little children for old Santa Claus will be coming.

James Heard moved to the Albert Earls place on Wilson Hollow and Mr. Twitty moved into the house vacated by Mr. Heard last week.

Logan Coats returned home last week from Ft. Sheridan, after spending two years and three months in France.

The mail carrier from Mtn. Grove is buying quite a number of rabbits at Buckhart.

Ellis Spurrier who has been in Kansas for the past few months arrived in Ava last week and accepted a position at the E.E. Lawson cream station.

The Red Cross will see to it that all soldiers and sailors will have entertainments and celebration for the holidays.

The City Meat Market wants your hides. Highest cash price for No. 1 hides.

125 Years ago

One of the Benbrook train robbers, who held up the Texas and Pacific train, surrendered to the sheriff of Navarro county. He confessed everything and gave the names of four others implicated.

Deputy Marshal John Beard was shot and instantly killed while attempting to arrest Jim Price, a man wanted by both United States and Cherokee authorities.

Rev. G.R. McKinney, postmaster at McKinney, OK, was arrested by deputy marshals for tampering with registered letters.

Chief of Police Armstrong has decided to have no more prize fights in Denver.

While excavating at the entrance of Franklin park in Roxbury, six men were fatally injured by a dynamite explosion.

Cyrus Leland is an avowed candidate for United States senator to succeed Senator Martin.

The Chinese government will appoint an ambassador to proceed to Japan to treat for peace.

Jack rabbits are becoming so numerous here. One merchant has shipped over 1,000 so far this season.

An architect is drawing plans for a new $25,000 opera home in Sedalia.

A Browning man has invented a suspender that successfully holds up pantaloons.

Two Baptist churches in Lathrop, which quarreled 4 years ago, have become one.

The Taylor brothers are entitled to $2,100 offered for their own apprehension.

The school children of Sedalia gave 7 large transfer wagons full of goods for the poor on Thanksgiving.

The members of the faculty of the state university want the students to address them as “Mr.” and not “professor.”

We saw a man come into town with 5 wild turkeys on his back. We did not learn his name.

A marriage license was issued by to James Eslick and Mollie Vantrease,.

Mrs. S.J. Turner, of Arno, who was knocked down by a cow and hurt last week, has almost recovered.

A blind man by the name of Hollenbeck and his blind wife gave a musical and elocutionary entertainment at the court house last week. There was a good crowd out to hear them.

Mr. F.E. Adams was in Ava last week on business. Bro. Adams at one time was a citizen of Ava and has many friends and acquaintances who were glad to see him.

Any reader of this paper can get the St. Louis Globe-Democrat absolutely free for three months.

Brooklyn clothing cutters say as much clothing was made in Sing Sing prison last year as in all New York City.

Sedalia has developed a 9-year-old diamond thief.

Farms are selling so fast in Vernon that the recorder cannot keep up with deeds.

At a recent test game a Shelbyville woman held in her mouth 175 grains of popped corn.

The law of Missouri makes the attending physician liable to indictment who fails to report cause of death.

It is expected that eggs will go up to twenty cents a dozen by Christmas.