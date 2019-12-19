Little signs with Hillsdale College

By Jason Hoekema / jason@douglascountyherald.com

The Ava High School senior needs no introduction. She has played basketball for the Lady Bears and is a state-making athlete when it comes to Track and Field.

The campus is located in Hillsdale, Michigan and is touted as a 175-year-old private conservative college with a liberal arts curriculum focusing on conservative instruction.

The campus is a small one with roughly 1,500 on-campus students, but also has a large online digital campus. The school’s site states that it does not accept federal funding in part of it’s mission to remain free of influence.

The school has been listed in the 2019 Forbes Top Colleges List, the U.S. News Top 100 and has earned the Michigan College of Distinction award among other accolades granted by organizations such as the Princeton Review.

“I’m scared, anxious, excited, mostly excited,” said Eden Little after signing her letter of intent to attend and compete for the school. “Ava is a good town and I love the community, but I want to try something different for a while. Go out, see the world.”