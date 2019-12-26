Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

I wanted to take a moment and write to you in hopes that you would publish this as a huge thank you to strangers…. My angels.

Monday evening at 5:20 p.m., I was just south of Lakey and Lakey heading home to Ava from work. I was driving slow but ice doesn’t care about speed, worn rear tires didn’t help much though.

I hit a bad patch of ice, lost control and zig-zagged my way up Hwy 5. Going all over both lanes… desperately trying to regain control. I was so scared as I could see other cars coming closer and closer to me.

I ended up sliding into the ditch facing south. I took a moment to praise God that I, nor anyone else was hurt. The lady that was in the oncoming red SUV stopped to ensure I was okay.

I told her I was so thankful she had stopped, leaving me plenty of space for my ordeal to end without hitting others. She asked if I wanted her to wait so I could get back onto the road, I said “No, it will take a bit for my nerves to calm down.”

Shortly I felt calm enough to try and get out of the ditch, but kept digging myself in deeper and deeper.

I’m a city girl and recently purchased my older truck… learning how to put it into 4-wheel-drive was still on my “to do” list.

Frustrated and feeling defeated… another angel stopped to help… a young man named Crayson. I explained my ignorance and he said he could help. Another couple stopped as well, offering chains if needed. But within minutes my truck was free and on the shoulder [of the road], thanks to this young man.

I just moved here last year from a big city, and I’m so amazed and thankful for the kindness of everyone here. I’m also thankful to God for these angels… and for getting me home safe to my daughter.

Thank you everyone. And to all those who helped others during the ice storm… you’re someone’s angel.

Whether the act is small or big… we can all make a difference in someone’s life.

Kristina Richards