Letter to the Editor: Ava Bears Footlball

December 9, 2019

This past weekend, while watching the KY3 News, I watched the highlights of the State Football Championship finals.

Watching this touched my heart. I did not see a group of losers. Although they did not take the trophy home, they showed 100% good sportsmanship on and off the field. This alone makes them winners any day in my book.

To the Ava Bears, keep up the good work and do not forget there is always next year.

To the teachers and staff of the Ava School system, you are the ones that make it worthwhile to raise our children here.

Lewis Miller

Ava, MO