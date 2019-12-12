LEGAL: Trustee’s Sale

In Re: Dwight D. Bruffett and Jennifer I. Bruffett, husband and wife

TRUSTEE’S SALE

Under the terms of the Deed of Trust executed by Dwight D. Bruffett and Jennifer I. Bruffett, husband and wife dated 01/14/2013, and recorded on 01/24/2013 Document 130153 in the office of the Recorder of Deeds for Douglas County, MISSOURI, the undersigned Successor Trustee, will on 01/03/2020 at 2:00 PM at the North Front Door of the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 SE 2nd Ave. Ava, MO 65608, sell at public venue to the highest bidder for cash subject to the terms announced at the sale, the realty described in said deed of trust, to wit:

ALL THAT PART OF THE E1/2 OF THE N1/2 OF LOT 1 OF THE NW1/4 (E1/2 NE1/4 NW1/4) OF SECTION 30, TOWNSHIP 27, RANGE 15 WHICH LIES NORTH OF THE COUNTY ROAD. ALSO, THAT PART OF THE SAID E1/2 OF THE N1/2 OF LOT 1 OF THE NW1/4 (E1/2 NE1/4 NW1/4) OF SECTION 30, TOWNSHIP 27, RANGE 15, DESCRIBED AS BEING ALL THAT PART OF THE EAST 596 FEET OF EVEN WIDTH, THEREOF, WHICH LIES SOUTH OF THE COUNTY ROAD.

Substitute Trustee Corporation

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE

www.substitutetrusteecorp.com

Published in the Douglas County Herald

File#:BRUDWN01