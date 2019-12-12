LEGAL: Trustee’s Sale

TRUSTEE’S SALE

IN RE: Mahtab Trueman, a single person Trustee’s Sale:

For default in payment of debt and performance of obligation secured by Deed of Trust executed by Mahtab Trueman, a single person dated August 9, 2017 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Douglas County, Missouri as Instr #: 171391 the undersigned Successor Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note will on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (at the specific time of 2:50 PM), at the North Front Door of the Court House, City of Ava, County of Douglas, State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash the following described real estate, described in said Deed of Trust, and situated in Douglas County, State of Missouri, to wit:

ALL THAT PART OF THE WEST HALF OF LOT 2 OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 5, LYING SOUTH OF COUNTY ROAD #254; TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH, RANGE 12 WEST, LESS AND EXCEPT:

PART OF THE WEST HALF OF LOT 2 OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH, RANGE 12 WEST, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: FROM THE CENTER OF THE INTERSECTION OF COUNTY ROAD #254 AND COUNTY ROAD #254-A GO SOUTH TO THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF COUNTY ROAD #254 FOR THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, THENCE SOUTH TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID TRACT, THENCE EAST TO THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID TRACT AND THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD #254, THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD #254 TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING.

AND

A PART OF THE EAST HALF OF LOT 2 OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 6, LYING SOUTH OF COUNTY ROAD #254; TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH, RANGE 12 WEST FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE EAST HALF OF LOT 2 OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE NORTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID EAST HALF OF LOT 2 TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID EAST LINE AND SOUTH BOUNDARY OF COUNTY ROAD #254, THENCE RUN SOUTHWEST ON A STRAIGHT LINE TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE EAST HALF OF SAID LOT 2, THENCE RUN EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID EAST HALF OF LOT 2 TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

to satisfy said debt and cost.

MILLSAP & SINGER, P.C.,

Successor Trustee

612 Spirit Drive

St. Louis, MO 63005

(636) 537-0110

File No: 199022.010820.405785 FC

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Publish On: 12/12/2019, 12/19/2019, 12/26/2019, 01/02/2020

Nov12-wk13-4t