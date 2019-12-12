LEGAL – Thornfield School Board Candidates

The City Legal Notice

The Thornfield R-I School District will accept declaration of candidacy from any qualified person interested in running for a position on the School Board in the April 7, 2020 election. Persons interested may file at the superintendent’s office. There are three-three year vacancies available.

Filing will begin on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 and will end on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 being open during the district’s regular business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm. Filing will not occur on days that the school district’s offices are closed due to inclement weather or holidays.