LEGAL NOTICE – Plainview R-8 School Board of Education

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of the Plainview R-8 School District that three members will be elected to the Board of Education for a term of three years each at the April 7, 2020 election. The opening date for candidates to file for these positions is December 17, 2019, 8:00 a.m. Candidates may file during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the school district’s office. The closing date for filing is January 21, 2020, 5:00 p.m. The office will be closed December 23 through January 6 for the Christmas holidays, and may be closed at other times due to inclement weather.

