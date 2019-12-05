LEGAL NOTICE – Bradleyville R-I School Board of Education

Notice is hereby given that declarations of candidacy for Director of the Board of Education for Bradleyville R-I School (3 (three) 3(three) year terms) on April 7, 2020 ballot, may be filed with the Secretary of the Board of Eduction in the school district office during regular school hours Tuesday thru Friday beginning December 17th, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020. The office will be open 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on December 19th. (Between December 20th and December 31st, please follow directions on office door due to holiday closings.)

