LEGAL NOTICE – Bradleyville R-I School Board of Education Candidates

Notice is hereby given that declarations of candidacy for Director of the Board of Education for Bradleyville R-I School (3 (three) 3(three) year terms) on April 7, 2020 ballot, may be filed with the Secretary of the Board of Eduction in the school district office during regular school hours Tuesday thru Friday beginning December 17th, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020. The office will be open 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on December 19th. (Between December 20th and December 31st, please follow directions on office door due to holiday closings.) Dec5-Wk12-2t
Ava
clear sky
32.7 ° F
37.4 °
28.4 °
92 %
0.8mph
1 %
Thu
55 °
Fri
50 °
Sat
51 °
Sun
55 °
Mon
54 °
Ava Ambulance/Cox EMS to Host CoC Lunch
The Ava Chamber of Commerce lunch for December will be hosted by the Ava Ambulance District/Cox EMS on Tuesday, December 10th at 12pm. The lunch...