LEGAL NOTICE – Ava Area Ambulance District Board of Education Candidates

Notice is hereby given that an election for the Ava Area Ambulance District will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, for the purpose of electing two board members for terms of three years each. One board member will be elected from District #3 which includes Campbell, Springcreek and Walls townships; and one board member will be elected from District #6 which includes that part of Benton Township east of Highway 5 and south of Highway 14, all in Douglas County.

Candidates may file at the office of the Douglas County Clerk during regular business hours, beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, and continuing through Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 5 p.m. Dec5-wk12-2t