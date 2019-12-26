LEGAL – Estate of Richard Hight

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of RICHARD HIGHT, Deceased,

Estate No. 19DG-PR00016

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that the Personal Representative Ronald L. Hight will file a Final Settlement and Petition for determination of the persons who are the successors in interest to the personal/real property of the decedent and of the extent and character of their interest therein and for distribution of such property, in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri on January 26, 2020 or as may be continued by the Court, and that any objections or exceptions to such Final Settlement or Petition or any item thereof must be in writing and filed with the Court within twenty days after the filing of such Final Settlement.

Scott B. Stinson, Attorney #26354

P.O. Box 554

Mtn. Grove, MO 65711

Phone: 417/926-4151

Fax: 417/926-4152

stinsonlaw@century.net