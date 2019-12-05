Lane Closure to Continue on Route 54 Following Rock Slide

OSAGE BEACH – Traffic will continue to see restrictions on U.S. Route 54 in Osage Beach following a rock slide Sunday evening which left debris across both lanes of the roadway.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is currently working to clear debris and remove further loose rocks from the bluff along the road. Geologists are also surveying the area to determine the cause of the collapse and if further safety precautions are necessary.

One eastbound Route 54 lane between Nichols Road and Case Road, as well as the Route 54 eastbound ramp to southbound Case Road are closed to traffic until further notice. Traffic may still access eastbound Route 54 in this area, but motorists are advised to slow down and stay alert in work zones. Updates on the lane and ramp opening will be posted when available.

