The Ava Lady Bears basketball team, along with coaches Nathan Houk and Brandy Harvill, are shown above after winning first place recognition at the New Covenant Academy Lady Warrior Classic held last week in Springfield. Game write-up is on page B-4.
Home School News Lady Bears Take First Place
Ava
mist
22.4 ° F
26 °
19 °
92 %
1.9mph
1 %
Thu
43 °
Fri
42 °
Sat
46 °
Sun
50 °
Mon
51 °
Frightful Weather: Ava Gets Iced
by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com The weather outside certainly was frightful. And most of Ava stayed home on Monday rather than venture out in it. Rain gave...