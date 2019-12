Katheran Beasley, 99, passed from this life on December 12, 2019 at Ava Place in Ava, Missouri, surrounded by her family. She was born August 17, 1920 in Shawnee Kansas.

At her request, she was cremated. A private family burial will take place out of state at a later date.

All arrangements under the care of Ava Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made to www.facebook.com.avafamilyfuneralhome.