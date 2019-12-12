Evelyn Janiece Moore, 79 years, 3 months, 25 days old, Ava, Missouri passed on to Heaven on December 8, 2019 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield Missouri with her family by her side.

Janiece was born August 13, 1940 in Norwood, MO to James Frances and Effie Elizabeth (Detherage) Kitts.

On October 19, 1956 Janiece and James Moore were united in marriage at Kansas City, MO and to this union they were blessed with three daughters, Debbie, Charla, and Lisa.

Janiece was retired from working at Mansfield Public Schools as a Teachers Aid for many years. She also worked at Ava Drug in the soda fountain which she enjoyed and was great at meeting people.

Janiece was a Christian and was a member of Friendship Freewill Baptist Church of Ava. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing, reading, and spoiling her grandkids.

Janiece was preceded in death by her parents, and two granddaughters, Angel Dilley and Shelly Heinlein Fesler.

Janiece is survived by her husband, James, three daughters, Debbie Roth and husband, Tom, Charla Heinlein, and Lisa Wheeless, adopted son and his wife, Calvin & Noemi Avery, special aunt, Elsie Atchison, 10 grandchildren, Melissa, Jeremy, Steven, Matthew, Michael, Eric, Andrea, Alissabeth, Michael James, and William, 22 great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter and other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Janiece will be Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Friendship Freewill Baptist Church on U Highway in Ava with burial following in the Friendship Cemetery. Visitation was Wed., Dec. 11th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Officiating will be Pastor Lyle Wright and Pastor Marvin Loftin. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.