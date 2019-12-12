Highlonesome – Linda Orick

I hope 2020 will be better for everyone. Seems like we have had our share of aches and pains. Our family has and still is having health problems. Somebody said these golden years are not so golden. I said I agree with the one who said they thought it should be called rustic years.

I saw where one of the Bruner girls died. She, I should say lady, Genevieva. Around Highlonesome they were the Bruner kids. They lived on the corner on Boulders Fork. They had a strip down car some might say, what’s that? The doors are taken off, top chopped off and sometimes no trunk. They hauled water from a spring below us and would stop and get my brother, Rex Halcomb, to ride down with them.

Those were days when people were friendly and helped each other. As the ol’ timers say, sometimes we get above our raising. Somebody said one time he puts his pants on the same way I do, one leg at a time. There are still some good people around, but so much shootings and mean things taking place. You never heard of that years ago. Sad thing, I doubt if it gets any better. You are not safe anywhere. Your home, church and school was you safe haven. Not anymore.r

The wind was so bad and it stormed. I don’t know about you, but I prayed. It sounded like it was blowing everything away. Not only did I pray for us, but our family and neighbors. Seemed like everything looked good the next morning. That was a wild night without a party.

Sympathy sent to Rod Johnson. His dad passed away. His dad was an uncle to Ressie Nelson’s children. Lots of people we know or know of have passed away.

November 22, Rex Halcomb visited his brother, Junior. And later James and I went and spent some time with him. Betty, David, John and Connie were in Springfield.

John and Connie Silers’ great grandson, Landon, had to go to the ER recently. He is doing okay. And a flu bug flew in at the Silers’ and Connie was very sick for several days. Might not of been the flu, but she had a lot of the symptoms.

Thanksgiving we spent at home. I hurt my knee and James wasn’t feeling well. His side of the family met at his sisters, Kathy’s. We did not feel like going and the weather was nasty. So after over a week– close to two weeks– I gave up and went to the doctor on Friday.

James had another spell with his heart so we two old codgers seem to have lots of aches and pains, etc. We have done less fishing since he retired, but at least, if you don’t feel good you don’t have to get up and get to work.

Glenda and David Halcomb had three of their grandsons for Thanksgiving. Their mother had to work. And her sister and girls didn’t come in from Kansas City. David took his parents a plate each of good home cooking.

I hope Irene Swearingen and Frances Hampton had a great Thanksgiving. Surgeries sometime affect how we get to eat. The ladies go to Eastern Gate Church and are a great asset to the church.

I hated to hear Mike Bodine and his mother sold out and went to Marshfield. He took care of his mom for a long time; but had to put her in a nursing home. You hate to lose good neighbors. Mike was good at most anything, but he got to where he stayed close to his mom. Maybe God will send some more good neighbors. He is nice and friendly and took care of his own business. After he quite MT. Olive Church, he drove to church at Marshfield so that makes him close to his church. And he enjoys playing music at church. So remember him and his mom.

November 1st we visited a few minutes with Kenny and Kay Applegate at Ozark. Kenny and Kay need your prayers and their great grandson, Wyatt. He has to go to St. Louis for tests.

We enjoyed our little trick or treaters. They’re all excited, coming across the yard, trying to scare us. We treat the kids and parents. Their parents are the ones we used to have when they were kids, coming to trick or treat. It was cold, but kids don’t mind it if they don’t get sick. We enjoyed all the visits.

October 27th, Junior Halcomb’s children, Connie and David, hosted their dad’s 90th birthday at the Mound Church. He got nice gifts and lots of cards. My items were not printed until after the party. Anyway, he loved his cards. Thanks to all who came and sent cards and gifts.

Junior and Betty Halcomb also enjoyed going with their son and wife, David and Glenda, to their grandson’s, Brad and Patty Silers and daughters. December 1, for Thanksgiving. Brad’s sister, Amanda and Brad Evans and family, Daniel Stafford, Dalton Curtis joined them. And it was Landon’s first Thanksgiving. He is the highlight of the family. He is a doll.