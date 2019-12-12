Health Department to Expand Business Hours in 2020

To better serve the community, the Douglas County Health Department is expanding hours of operation in the new year, starting January 6, 2020.

Beginning next year, the facility will be open and available to the public 40 hours a week, Monday through Thursday. The expanded hours will offer availability before and after work or school, as well as through the lunch hour.

The new hours are as follows:

Monday – 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday – 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday – 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday – 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Friday – Closed