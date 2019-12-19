Grant Clements Celebrates Birthday

Mr. and Mrs. Dylan Clements and Claire were hosts for a party honoring Grant Marshall, on his third birthday. After Grant opened his gifts, refreshments were served to the following family and friends: Morgan’s mother, Amber, her grandmother, Colleen and Kevin, Dylan’s mom and dad, Dan and Kim Clements, his grandparents, Harold and Kay Hutchison, Grant’s Uncle Morgan, who shares his birthday with Grant, and Daniel Moody. After happy birthday was sung, Grant blew out the candles on his Batman cake. Pictures and videos were also taken.

Related