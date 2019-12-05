Governor Parson Announces New Legislative Director

JEFFERSON CITY – Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson announced that Jeff Earl will assume the role of Legislative Director for the Office of the Governor effective December 9, 2019.

Mr. Earl has served as Deputy Legislative Director for the Office of the Governor since 2017. Previously, he served as the Legislative and Constituent Services Director for the Missouri Department of Corrections and as the Senior Legislative Advisor for Auditor Tom Schweich.

Mr. Earl has worked for the State of Missouri for over eight years. He is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in political science and mass communications with an emphasis in public relations.

“Jeff brings valuable legislative experience and strong leadership to our team. He has excelled in his role as Deputy Legislative Director, and I am more than confident in him to take over as Legislative Director,” Governor Parson said. “Another important member of our team, Justin, has done great work as our Legislative Director, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

“I am thankful for this opportunity the Governor has given me, and I look forward to continuing to serve this administration,” Earl said. “I also want to thank Justin for his leadership and guidance.”

Justin Alferman has served as Legislative Director since Governor Parson took office and is stepping away from the role to pursue other opportunities.