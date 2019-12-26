Governor Makes Four Appointments, Fills One County Office Vacancy

Gainesville High School graduate appointed Ozark County Treasurer.

JEFFERSON CITY – Recently, Governor Mike Parson announced four appointments to various boards and commissions and one of the appointments included filling an office vacancy in Ozark County.

Christy Thompson, of Hardenville, was appointed to serve as the Ozark County Treasurer.

Ms. Thompson was the Deputy Recorder for the Ozark County Recorder’s Office. Previously, she worked in the Ozark County Treasurer’s Office. Ms. Thompson has also held the roles of teller, head teller, and loan processor with First Home Savings Bank. She helped establish the first Ozark County Relay for Life in 2004 and formed Foundation of Hope, Inc. in 2007. Ms. Thompson is a graduate of Gainesville High School.

Additional appointments include Charles Atwell, of Kansas City, who will serve on the Public Defender Commission; Cathy Dean, of Kansas City, to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners; Dr. Seth Hudson, of Cape Girardeau, appointed to the Missouri State Board of Chiropractic Examiners; and Dr. Darren Kirchner, of Kahoka, was appointed to the Missouri State Board of Chiropractic Examiners.