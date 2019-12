Michael Boyink/Herald

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Great Southern Bank hosted a “Grand Day to Celebrate” designed to support rural community nonprofits throughout the Midwest. The bank donated $1000 to Ava Senior Center as part of a larger effort to donate $25,000 region-wide. In the photo are (left to right) Brandi Stanifer, Ava Great Southern Assistant Manager; Tommy Roberts, secretary to Ava Senior Center Board; and Alissa Brown, Ava Great Southern Manager.